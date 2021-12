Is it possible to give Iranian jewish conscripts special tasks?

Dariush the Great said: What he said that sounds ''bigoted'' to you ? Even during the latest Israeli agression we have not heard a single voice of condemnation from the Jewish community in Iran. We need to take off the gloves. If they do not have any allegiance or love for Iran they are free to leave.. or perhaps even deported. Click to expand...

Billionair fake muslims Asgaroladi increased his wealth dramatically in the 90's when there were two official exchange rates for the US dollar. Those with trade license could obtain the lower exchange rate of 1750 rials but the market value of US dollars was at 8000 rials. During this period his brother Habibollah Asgaroladi was the commerce minister responsible for handing out trade licenses to obtain the lower exchange rate. He used his connections to obtain large quantities of US dollars at low exchange rate and resold them at the market value price for a profit of more than 300%Also not in Social media or any known Iranian Jews outside of Iran. Do we see angry Iranian Jews coming to street to condemn murder of Iranian scientists (without Islamic Republic telling them to do so?)Why Jews make life Iranians so difficult that even cancer patients and kids die, but at the same time Iranian Jews live in comfort (even safer than Jews in Europe) and still we dont see any action from them towards supporting Iran and Iranians, even after murdering our scientists. Iranian Jews in west have declared themselves enemies of Iran.It wont surprise me if asgarolladi invented the mandotary hijab law in Iran because he was the one which made a huge deal which foreign factories to import Fabrics for hijab into Iran, getting rich fast and destroying internal Industry.