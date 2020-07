I can understand bro, but as you know that PA is very confined institution and they keep things very close to themselves, yes it would be possible if one of your relatives in in top position but even then, the places or Army bases they use for training can not be shared with public .. I remember that when I asked my cousin for Ideas tickets, my number and CNIC was given to ISI and MI for check up, second when I got offered a job in Cantt , that place was very sensitive as well so much so that once again my life was been thoroughly checked ..

Click to expand...