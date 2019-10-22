What's new

Is it possible to get concealed carry permits in Pakistan?

P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,333
3
924
Country
China
Location
China
Hello comrades,

I've been wondering, does Pakistan allow concealed carry?

Last time I've been to Islamabad, I've seen quite a number of people obviously having a holster under suit, but I was not sure whether they are government building security, or something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
third eye
My father, a Pakistani prisoner of war in India
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
third eye
third eye
The SC
Slavery in Islam
Replies
2
Views
614
Alithemoor1
Alithemoor1
illusion8
How 4 federal lawyers paved the way to kill Osama bin Laden
Replies
0
Views
509
illusion8
illusion8
A1Kaid
Gun laws in Turkiye
Replies
11
Views
1K
A1Kaid
A1Kaid

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom