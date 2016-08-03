Is it possible to create a new country nowadays or buy a large sized Island

I mean if one was to buy an Island or invade which I don't think is viable in today's world I mean the invading part. The Island has to be large something like New Caledonia size wise enough to invite over approx 4-5 million population and build it from square zero.



Buyiung one from Indonesia could be viable since they have over 10.000 but they are greedy and want even more Islands forget even them selling a major Island.



Hence if someone was to create a coup post New Caledonia referendum. It is semi-French colony but has local admin and the local run the Island and it is only french by name.



I would have invited a selected few groups of selected Arab professionals... I would have made first language Arabic and start construction creating another mini wealthy monarchy ofcourse where I assume the role of the monarch and inviting atleast a population of 4-5m to begin with an increase that to 10m making it exclusively another Arabic country and I know some will say why another arab country there are already 22 but no it is for the journey and starting from allover gives a nostalgic feeling of someone making Hijra to the unknown.



besides I would have liked it to be a domain that is disconnected to the world..



Lets be real the locals don't know what to do with it besides so does the french... But this place needs Arabic mystery and architecture who will spend on it..



It is like playing sims the Island needs an Arabic makeover and fairytale