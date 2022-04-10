What's new

Is it organic or Doctored sequence of events?

amjad_vantage

Sep 25, 2009
Question if the current prevailing situation in Pakistan is well planned and a source of fight between the forces of evil and Good with a background activities not easily understood by an ordinary person.

Following reasons are the indicators that lead us to this conclusion.

USA is confronted by their own method of masses uprising.

1) By first exposing the US as well as internal fifth columnar.
2) Making sudden blunt actions in front of people like SC opening at mid night, giving free services to opposition that even a common man can think of it as a banana republic actions and open badmashi not easily digestible.
3) army and coas getting the bashing (internally getting dirty for the sake of country and giving qurbani but are still the actual heros) planned by themselves so that USA cannot question them directly but they can say we are with you but people cannot be handled now even by us.
4) how too many people come out suddenly in numbers which no one expected as a result.

All the above assumptions are in light of gen hamid gul who said this system will be rolled back.


Note: if this thread is not in public interest then it can be deleted no worries. May be somethings are understood by should not spoken out in open forums.
 
May 23, 2016
SC opening on holidays, IHC opening in the middle of the night, 5-0 judges voting without a single dissenting word (let alone opinion), petition prepared in March protecting the COAS submitted two nights ago, perfectly timed leaks both from security officials and the FO bringing the veracity of the letter into question, and many members here predicting that Bajwa had decided to get rid of IK over a month ago --- you tell me?
 
Aug 16, 2015
That’s some real 4D chess you’re proposing...
 

