''Is it not time to leave democracy behind because it is just not effective''

I am probably gonna get flak for this but whatever.. Lets be real folks is this type of governance even effective looking at it from a neutral point of view?



Is it not time for Pakistan to adopt systems similar to Iran, Afghanistan or China more so similar to Iran and China and less Afghanistan but either way you get my drift.



All this political organistations holding provinces is wrong and there is to much political rivalry within the countries of democracy and Pakistan ain't different.. Perhaps a coup in the near future could be something positive if that said person undertakes the task of eliminating all the political parties in Pakistan and ethablishing new order in Pakistan.



Some orders could get jammed in the Parliament and never gets passed yada yada some of them can become sale outs everyone has an ulterior motive etc etc everything is going counter to each other and it creates confusion on a larger scale.



Is this even effective governing? Is Democracy as whole effective? All I can say is it creates unnecessary confusion..



Perhaps it is time to create a new system because Democracy is becoming old-school and technically not effective for the future governments because they will need more effient governments and Democracy just ain't it.. The cons outweigh the benefits in democracy as governance and I am being objective.



It's time to re-think perhaps this is not good for us and Pakistan should gracefully abandon this bandwagon and move towards pragmatic governance