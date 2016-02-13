Is it Modi's birthday or day of busting?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Sep 26, 2018
No one in PDF noticed that MODI turned 70 yesterday, although many in India hold Modi in disgust but in Pakistan he is increasing his followings day by day. We in Pakistan congratulate Modiji on his 70th birthday and wish him to continue living a bit more in this world to complete his PROJECT(World without India).
Its sad you have gone so quite ,wish you can talk more bull....
