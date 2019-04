so I always think there is a hint of Hamid Gul in our new Interior Minsiter Ijaz Shahboth belonged to our Premier spy Agency and both made their names in their own timesboth been controversial , effective and ruthless in their jobsNoon league is making biggest noise because Ijaz Shah personally manhandled the Lion sherifPPP has a lame blame on him that Benazir prophesied her murder culprit to be Ijaz shahguy is good or bad time will tell