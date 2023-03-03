What's new

Is it First Time in Pakistan's History that a Party from Punjab is a Bigger Threat to Pakistan than BLA of Balochistan and TTP of KPK?

PML(N) is now a literal threat to existence of Pakistan

This khota khor party of paindoos has literally brought Pakistan to default and complete economic meltdown and despite that all it can offer to Pakistanis is totai of audios and videos. It simply doesn't care about the economic dangers that Pakistan face today. It also doesn't about the military threats that Pakistan face today

This party is the biggest asset that Modi and his ban of monkey worshipers have today against state of Pakistan

So my question

Is it the first time that a party from Punjab has became a national security threat to Pakistan? Can't think of any other such intense in the past. In the past the title of "traitor" was only reserved from people belonging to other provinces but this time it has completely changed
 
Let's see, hmmmm... no.

The Pakistani Army, which also cosplays as Punjabi political party, has always been the biggest threat to Pakistan, if this forum is to be believed, already having caused one break up of Pakistan, and being on the way to cause another. So no, there always has been a bigger Punjabi threat to Pakistan, right from the start.
 
Let's see, hmmmm... no.

The Pakistani Army, which also cosplays as Punjabi political party, has always been the biggest threat to Pakistan, if this forum is to be believed, already having caused one break up of Pakistan, and being on the way to cause another. So no, there always has been a bigger Punjabi threat to Pakistan, right from the start.
The thread is for Pakistanis

Who asked opinion of you pajeets?
 
Hold an election and see what happens, just saying...
Are you implying PMLN still can make a sizeable dent in the election?

PML(N) is now a literal threat to existence of Pakistan

This khota khor party of paindoos has literally brought Pakistan to default and complete economic meltdown and despite that all it can offer to Pakistanis is totai of audios and videos. It simply doesn't care about the economic dangers that Pakistan face today. It also doesn't about the military threats that Pakistan face today

This party is the biggest asset that Modi and his ban of monkey worshipers have today against state of Pakistan

So my question

Is it the first time that a party from Punjab has became a national security threat to Pakistan? Can't think of any other such intense in the past. In the past the title of "traitor" was only reserved from people belonging to other provinces but this time it has completely changed
TTP and BLA were never threats to the existence of Pakistan. Pakistan Army is too large and too equipped for anyone to simply break away at this point.

PMLN and PPP have been able to do nosedive Pakistan and do things TTP and BLA dreamed of. Former via Ishaq Dar, latter via taking Karachi hostage.
 
PML(N) is now a literal threat to existence of Pakistan

This khota khor party of paindoos has literally brought Pakistan to default and complete economic meltdown and despite that all it can offer to Pakistanis is totai of audios and videos. It simply doesn't care about the economic dangers that Pakistan face today. It also doesn't about the military threats that Pakistan face today

This party is the biggest asset that Modi and his ban of monkey worshipers have today against state of Pakistan

So my question

Is it the first time that a party from Punjab has became a national security threat to Pakistan? Can't think of any other such intense in the past. In the past the title of "traitor" was only reserved from people belonging to other provinces but this time it has completely changed
BTW, are you sure it's PML-N and not company bahadur? PML-N would still be sucking on their thumbs if company didn't get bright ideas like regime change.
 

