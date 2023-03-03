Is it First Time in Pakistan's History that a Party from Punjab is a Bigger Threat to Pakistan than BLA of Balochistan and TTP of KPK?

PML(N) is now a literal threat to existence of Pakistan



This khota khor party of paindoos has literally brought Pakistan to default and complete economic meltdown and despite that all it can offer to Pakistanis is totai of audios and videos. It simply doesn't care about the economic dangers that Pakistan face today. It also doesn't about the military threats that Pakistan face today



This party is the biggest asset that Modi and his ban of monkey worshipers have today against state of Pakistan



So my question



Is it the first time that a party from Punjab has became a national security threat to Pakistan? Can't think of any other such intense in the past. In the past the title of "traitor" was only reserved from people belonging to other provinces but this time it has completely changed