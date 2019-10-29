Is It Easy To Do Business In Pakistan?

In conversation with Abdul Rahim Ahmad, Chief Information Officer of SECP, this episode explores Pakistan’s business industry and what the government is doing for it. What SECP is? What are the roles of SECP? What are Pakistan’s business rankings in World Bank? Is startups registration easy. How can you register your business online? What are post COVID business numbers in Pakistan. What are STZs. Why Pakistanis generally do not invest in stock market. What is SECP sandbox? Tune in to know more on IPO’s, security token, cryptocurrency and what the future holds for businesses in Pakistan!
0:00 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
0:54 Role of SECP in Pakistan
5:45 Pakistan’s business rankings in World Bank
8:07 Online business registration and company incorporation
11:37 Is startups registration easy?
17:12 Growth in business numbers post COVID
20:30 What ‘Special Technology Zones’ are?
22:56 Why Pakistanis don’t invest in stocks?
31:39 What SECP sandbox is?
42:19 What changes SECP had to bring because of FATF?
44:23 Why we don’t see IPO’s in Pakistan?
46:48 Security token & Cryptocurrency
53:47 What’s future for business in Pakistan?