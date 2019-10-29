What's new

Is It Easy To Do Business In Pakistan?

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
684
-10
805
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

In conversation with Abdul Rahim Ahmad, Chief Information Officer of SECP, this episode explores Pakistan’s business industry and what the government is doing for it. What SECP is? What are the roles of SECP? What are Pakistan’s business rankings in World Bank? Is startups registration easy. How can you register your business online? What are post COVID business numbers in Pakistan. What are STZs. Why Pakistanis generally do not invest in stock market. What is SECP sandbox? Tune in to know more on IPO’s, security token, cryptocurrency and what the future holds for businesses in Pakistan!

0:00 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
0:54 Role of SECP in Pakistan
5:45 Pakistan’s business rankings in World Bank
8:07 Online business registration and company incorporation
11:37 Is startups registration easy?
17:12 Growth in business numbers post COVID
20:30 What ‘Special Technology Zones’ are?
22:56 Why Pakistanis don’t invest in stocks?
31:39 What SECP sandbox is?
42:19 What changes SECP had to bring because of FATF?
44:23 Why we don’t see IPO’s in Pakistan?
46:48 Security token & Cryptocurrency
53:47 What’s future for business in Pakistan?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Signalian
For Doing Business with Ease in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
335
Samlee
Samlee
The Ronin
  • Locked
If Pakistan wants to be Bangladesh's friend
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender
Falcon26
Pakistani fintech Safepay receives Y Combinator’s backing, aims to become the Stripe of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
207
Falcon26
Falcon26
Norwegian
The day of reckoning
Replies
0
Views
447
Norwegian
Norwegian
beijingwalker
China building 7,500 mile long undersea cable connecting China, Pakistan, Europe and Africa
Replies
7
Views
303
bilibili
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom