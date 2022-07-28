Is It Actually "Zardari Sub sai Manhoos" Instead of "Zardari Sub Pai Bhari"

Is this guy the epitome of nahoosat?



This guy became husband of Benazir and both times her government was dissolved because of this guy's corruption



This guy became Chairman of PPP and made it an interior Sindh party instead of a party that used to win from all 4 provinces



This guy allied with MQM and now MQM can't even win 10 national assembly seats in its own city that it solely ruled



This guy allied with PML(Q) after 2008 elections and now PML(Q) is restricted to only Gujarat district



He allied with Chaudry Shujaat and created a rift in the Chaudhry family



He allied with PML(N) and now PML(N) saw one of the worst defeats in a byelection which they themselves conducted under their administration



Pakistani establishment allied with Zardari and now Pakistani establishment is facing unprecedented level of hatred from its own people



In short. Is Zardari manhoos?



What you guys say?