Is It Actually "Zardari Sub sai Manhoos" Instead of "Zardari Sub Pai Bhari"

Is this guy the epitome of nahoosat?

This guy became husband of Benazir and both times her government was dissolved because of this guy's corruption

This guy became Chairman of PPP and made it an interior Sindh party instead of a party that used to win from all 4 provinces

This guy allied with MQM and now MQM can't even win 10 national assembly seats in its own city that it solely ruled

This guy allied with PML(Q) after 2008 elections and now PML(Q) is restricted to only Gujarat district

He allied with Chaudry Shujaat and created a rift in the Chaudhry family

He allied with PML(N) and now PML(N) saw one of the worst defeats in a byelection which they themselves conducted under their administration

Pakistani establishment allied with Zardari and now Pakistani establishment is facing unprecedented level of hatred from its own people

In short. Is Zardari manhoos?

What you guys say?
 
Zardari is true cancer of Pakistani politics, the only silver lining is that once he is dead his offspring's are too civil to conduct business like he does. They do not have the stomach or shrewd mind to take decisions like Zardari does. His mantle will go to someone else in Pakistani politics but it will not be his son. The only way to avoid a repeat of such characters is to make sure other institutions like Judiciary, NAB and FIA are strong and independent and backed by powerful legislation.
 
Ewq2iKAWQAIh3-0.jpg
 
IK was right all along

Pakistan ki sab se bari bemari Asif Ali zardari
 

