Is it a Good step or not: Doctors can write farmula not company name

It would be an absurd decision. My cousin runs a medical store and he showed my two packets of Cephradine capsules which most of us know as Velocef. One was made by Novartis and price written on it was 108 Rs. And company provided it at a cost of 98 Rs or something. The other one was made by a company I never heard of and its price was same 108 Rs. But company gave it to store owners at a price of below 40. So what do you think which one will be sold if someone asks for Cephradine?

This decision will be a big bonus for sub standard medicine makers.