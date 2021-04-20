What's new

Is it a Good step or not: Doctors can write farmula not company name

Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

If ever implemented then we can say its a good step by governments to control commissions and kickbacks culture for doctors by pharmaceutical companies.

But question is that, Is it practical in actual and how they going to implement that control.

Major problem patients will be got confused and medical store can take a lot of advantage of it, even can provide different combinations of salt that can be heath of life risk

Strife

Strife

It would be an absurd decision. My cousin runs a medical store and he showed my two packets of Cephradine capsules which most of us know as Velocef. One was made by Novartis and price written on it was 108 Rs. And company provided it at a cost of 98 Rs or something. The other one was made by a company I never heard of and its price was same 108 Rs. But company gave it to store owners at a price of below 40. So what do you think which one will be sold if someone asks for Cephradine?
This decision will be a big bonus for sub standard medicine makers.
 
Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

In Australia

Doctors must now prescribe drugs using their chemical name, not brand names. That's good news for patients

The language used to describe medications is confusing, with multiple names for the same drug. A change to prescribing rules from today should go a long way to addressing this issue.
Strife said:
It would be an absurd decision. My cousin runs a medical store and he showed my two packets of Cephradine capsules which most of us know as Velocef. One was made by Novartis and price written on it was 108 Rs. And company provided it at a cost of 98 Rs or something. The other one was made by a company I never heard of and its price was same 108 Rs. But company gave it to store owners at a price of below 40. So what do you think which one will be sold if someone asks for Cephradine?
This decision will be a big bonus for sub standard medicine makers.
That the point of problem here companies will start giving high commissions to drug and medical stores ...
 
M

magra

Strife said:
It would be an absurd decision. My cousin runs a medical store and he showed my two packets of Cephradine capsules which most of us know as Velocef. One was made by Novartis and price written on it was 108 Rs. And company provided it at a cost of 98 Rs or something. The other one was made by a company I never heard of and its price was same 108 Rs. But company gave it to store owners at a price of below 40. So what do you think which one will be sold if someone asks for Cephradine?
This decision will be a big bonus for sub standard medicine makers.
If there are competing medical stores, then the other store would sell the cheaper company's medicine to attract customers. Eventually all stores would sell the cheaper company's medicine or lose clients.
The assumption that cheaper medicine means sub-standard is flawed. You are assuming that the drug authority of your country does no checks before allowing such medicines to be sold at medical stores.
 
