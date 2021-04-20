Is it a Good step or not: Doctors can write farmula not company name

If ever implemented then we can say its a good step by governments to control commissions and kickbacks culture for doctors by pharmaceutical companies.
But question is that, Is it practical in actual and how they going to implement that control.
Major problem patients will be got confused and medical store can take a lot of advantage of it, even can provide different combinations of salt that can be heath of life risk
But question is that, Is it practical in actual and how they going to implement that control.
Major problem patients will be got confused and medical store can take a lot of advantage of it, even can provide different combinations of salt that can be heath of life risk