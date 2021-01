Far fetched to say the least. In regards to the UAE, we have a very small population, the vaccine is FREE , and people here are "obedient" and law abiding. Also, more and more work places are telling their employees to not bother coming in to work unless they are vaccinated OR they take a covid test every 7 days (which is not cheap)



Europe ? hundreds of millions of people with many of them protesting in the street because of a mask , so you can imagine what their stance is with a vaccine.