What's new

Is Israel Far Cry 5 In Real Life??

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,780
-5
8,827
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Is Israeli Zionist project a Far Cry 5 like utopia for the White European race in Europe, America, Australia etc?? In line with their books that have been changed by human wishful thinking?


I mean a good chunk of these born again, Hallelujah, Jesus loves you types think that completing Israeli project will bring their version of Isa alai salam (Jesus Christ) back and their is going to be some super hero stuff going down. And the Jews exploit this misguided belief to the fullest and extract some pretty penny from these Hallelujah folks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
That Guy
That Guy
salarsikander
Ilan Pappe: Israel Is the Last Remaining, Active Settler-Colonialist Project
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
LA se Karachi
LA se Karachi
The SC
Relentless Propaganda : Redux for Iran
Replies
0
Views
584
The SC
The SC
TMA
Islam and The West: What Went Wrong and Why
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
Serpentine
  • Poll
The Iran deal: How far will Americans go in extending “special status” to Israel?
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
jammersat
jammersat

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom