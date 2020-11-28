Is Israel Far Cry 5 In Real Life??

Is Israeli Zionist project a Far Cry 5 like utopia for the White European race in Europe, America, Australia etc?? In line with their books that have been changed by human wishful thinking?I mean a good chunk of these born again, Hallelujah, Jesus loves you types think that completing Israeli project will bring their version of Isa alai salam (Jesus Christ) back and their is going to be some super hero stuff going down. And the Jews exploit this misguided belief to the fullest and extract some pretty penny from these Hallelujah folks.