Is International Food Delivery Possible?

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
In the near future where we might have faster jets, hyperloops, faster more efficient autonomous truck convoys etc etc.

Could it be possible to form a amazon/fedex same day shipping model where we can deliver food internationally within the day or a few hours.

Idk I just had this bizarre business idea while craving Tehzeeb/Rahat Pizza(Non pindi boys don't know what they're missing out on). I couldn't find pizza like that anywhere in mid west.

Right now the only to get it for me would be if some relative smuggles it in, risking the ire of Homeland security and FDA enforcers with their dogs. Or book a $1000 return flight.

1622271719634.png
 
X-ray Papa

X-ray Papa

Jun 4, 2020
No
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
Don’t think so, but it would be kind of cool to order dinner from another country.
 
