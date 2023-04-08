What's new

Is India’s Rise Actually Good for the West?

India’s leadership of the G20 this year is serving as a test of what kind of great power it aspires to be. Its record so far does little to inspire confidence that it can meaningfully contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world. In fact, it gives much cause for concern.

The G20 foreign ministers’ talks in New Delhi earlier this month ended without a consensus statement on the Russia-Ukraine war. This was in contrast to the leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesia last November, in which a joint communique recognized that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.”

India, a longtime ally of Russia now also courted by the West, continues to fence-sit on the question of Ukraine. Instead of leveraging its relationships for peace, it has supported Moscow’s war chest, ramping up imports of discounted Russian oil.

India has also used the moment to finger-point at Europe, rather than condemn Russian aggression. Last year, India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said, “Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems.”

Jaishankar’s critique of Eurocentrism has merit. It’s also shared by many in the Global South, who bristle as the West has committed well over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, but falls short in addressing challenges like climate change, the debt crisis, and food insecurity that are hurting poorer countries. Many of these problems have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

India has rightly put these issues on the G20 agenda this year. But it’s actually doing little more than paying lip service to them. The G20 finance ministers’ meeting last month concluded without any tangible commitments to debt-distressed countries like Sri Lanka.

In reality, India is using the G20 presidency and other global platforms to engage in sanctimonious posturing to gain space for the naked pursuit of its self-interest. It’s also leveraging them to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a Hindu strongman at home.

India is no ally of the West or the Global South. It is a selective partner only out for itself. It seeks a multipolar world order in which the power of the West is diminished. Paradoxically, the U.S. and its allies are aiding India in reducing their global influence.

Policy elites in Washington and other Western capitals must come to terms with this reality. Naively, they see India’s rise as a world power as an indisputable good in countering China, so much that they ask for little in return. They give India the benefit of the doubt, even when it so brazenly pursues its interest at odds with their own.

If the behavior of India isn’t telling enough, its words are loud and clear. Jaishankar — India’s chief grand strategist — writes in his 2020 book that India should focus on “advancing national interests by identifying and exploiting opportunities created by global contradictions.” A top advisor to Modi, Jaishankar promotes a commitment-free foreign policy, arguing that India should leverage “competition to extract as much gains from as many ties as possible.” In other words, India is playing all sides against one another.

To its detriment, the West gives India easy wins without asking it to make real sacrifices or protect human rights. Its indulgence of India’s grandstanding and flaccid responses to taunting by Jaishankar and others also furthers Modi’s domestic Hindu nationalist agenda.

It allows Modi to not only project India as a vishwa guru or “world teacher,” but also furthers his own image as a mighty Hindu who is humbling the West and can act with impunity. Indeed, as civic and religious freedoms erode in India, Western governments balk at condemnation let alone punitive action.

The domestic symbolism of India’s global theatrics is lost on Western leaders. This is partly because the U.S. and other Western countries have failed to develop the institutional knowledge of the Hindutva (Hindu nationalist) ideology, lexicon, and networks. By contrast, there’s tremendous work on the Chinese Communist Party.

Case in point, when Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong cited India as a “civilizational power” this month, she inadvertently endorsed the BJP’s idea of a Hindu civilization or a “Hindu Rashtra,” in which Muslims are debased and erased.

Sadly, Western officials allow themselves to imagine a world in which the Hindutva ideology does not exist. They continue to proclaim that they are bound with India by “shared values,” as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did last month, ignoring India’s very blatant authoritarian, majoritarian turn.

There is much to worry about when it comes to India’s future course. But the West is simply choosing to look away.

Al_Muhannad said:
In reality, India is using the G20 presidency and other global platforms to engage in sanctimonious posturing to gain space for the naked pursuit of its self-interest. It’s also leveraging them to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a Hindu strongman at home.
OKAY
Al_Muhannad said:
To its detriment, the West gives India easy wins without asking it to make real sacrifices or protect human rights.
RIGHT ( the kind of reforms/sacrifices west made China do while they were friends)
Al_Muhannad said:
India’s grandstanding and flaccid responses to taunting by Jaishankar and others also furthers Modi’s domestic Hindu nationalist agenda.
OKAYYY
Al_Muhannad said:
It allows Modi to not only project India as a vishwa guru
This is the real problem for the author
 
Short term, yes to deal with China, long term no!

Anyone who’s actually been around westerners will understand how they think. They believe they have a right to be on top and everyone else ranks below them. The rise of a stable country with a billion plus people puts incredible strain on the worlds resources. The West holds the power and controls the markets of commodity today. A rising, powerful India undermines that strategy as Indian politicians work to protect and build their country.
Having China and India both with a high percentage of the worlds population affects the west.

I can write an in-depth post here but those of us who grew up in the West and have been around westerners know and understand their mindsets and their strategy to divide and rule to ensure no nation can rival their dominance. It has served them well the last 500 years. As soon as China is neutralized, I can bet large sum of money that India will be next, and they will use Pakistan to again to bog India down, or exploit the ethnic and religious divide in india to accomplish this.

You Indians are too emotional, too much inferiority complex to deal with this unlike the Chinese or Pakistanis.

You still question why Pakistan gets all types of free goodies from the West. They don’t like us better, but understand the ROI of Pakistan to b used at a future date.

Just my honest analysis
 
Just like British far-right propped up RSS pre-partition and tried to subjugate Muslims, the west now is trying to bring indians as some kind of leader-of-the-global-south.
The history will repeat itself. Just like concept of akhand bharat was buried alive into the ground via the partition, the new akhand-bharat will be buried in himalayas, and indian ocean.

Laozi said:
OKAY

RIGHT ( the kind of reforms/sacrifices west made China do while they were friends)

OKAYYY

This is the real problem for the author
Ahan, I see. The famous indian bloatedness.
 
AA_ said:
Short term, yes to deal with China, long term no!

Anyone who’s actually been around westerners will understand how they think. They believe they have a right to be on top and everyone else ranks below them. The rise of a stable country with a billion plus people puts incredible strain on the worlds resources. The West holds the power and controls the markets of commodity today. A rising, powerful India undermines that strategy as Indian politicians work to protect and build their country.
Having China and India both with a high percentage of the worlds population affects the west.

I can write an in-depth post here but those of us who grew up in the West and have been around westerners know and understand their mindsets and their strategy to divide and rule to ensure no nation can rival their dominance. It has served them well the last 500 years. As soon as China is neutralized, I can bet large sum of money that India will be next, and they will use Pakistan to again to bog India down, or exploit the ethnic and religious divide in india to accomplish this.

You Indians are too emotional, too much inferiority complex to deal with this unlike the Chinese or Pakistanis.

You still question why Pakistan gets all types of free goodies from the West. They don’t like us better, but understand the ROI of Pakistan to b used at a future date.

Just my honest analysis
Apart from your useless racist rant about India, which is quite expected from you, i agree rest of your analysis.

You are spot on. India will be encouraged fo China and Pakistan will follow as usual trajectory of being used bu West to ensure India is managed.
 
AA_ said:
Short term, yes to deal with China, long term no!

Anyone who’s actually been around westerners will understand how they think. They believe they have a right to be on top and everyone else ranks below them. The rise of a stable country with a billion plus people puts incredible strain on the worlds resources. The West holds the power and controls the markets of commodity today. A rising, powerful India undermines that strategy as Indian politicians work to protect and build their country.
Having China and India both with a high percentage of the worlds population affects the west.

I can write an in-depth post here but those of us who grew up in the West and have been around westerners know and understand their mindsets and their strategy to divide and rule to ensure no nation can rival their dominance. It has served them well the last 500 years. As soon as China is neutralized, I can bet large sum of money that India will be next, and they will use Pakistan to again to bog India down, or exploit the ethnic and religious divide in india to accomplish this.

You Indians are too emotional, too much inferiority complex to deal with this unlike the Chinese or Pakistanis.

You still question why Pakistan gets all types of free goodies from the West. They don’t like us better, but understand the ROI of Pakistan to b used at a future date.

Just my honest analysis
Westerners think long term not short term. When I say long term I mean centuries, not decades. What most non-white people don't realize or don't want to realize is that westerners absolutely hate the idea of ANY non-white nation becoming too powerful to challenge them. Whites including russians ABSOLUTELY detest this. This is why there is so much anti-Chinese rhetoric from the west nowadays.
 
Kaniska said:
Apart from your useless racist rant about India
Is it really useless or racist though?
There’s documented examples of Indians obsession with Pakistan, Islam, Muslim and western women.

The inferiority complex is what drove you to test your nukes in 1998 because you wanted the world to respect you. Every interview your moronic FM gives, it screams “look at us, we’re big boys now!”

www.nytimes.com

INDIA SETS 3 NUCLEAR BLASTS, DEFYING A WORLDWIDE BAN; TESTS BRING A SHARP OUTCRY (Published 1998)

India conducts three underground nuclear tests at its Pokharan desert testing range in Rajasthan state, nearly 24 years after detonating only nuclear device; move seemingly signals determination to abandon decades of ambiguity regarding possession of nuclear weapons; Prime Min Atal Bihari...
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

You can lie to me, but can you lie to yourself.

Find me any Islamic leader in the last 50 years that want to convert Ganges River as an Islamic site. You can’t! But you have Hindu leaders continually call for conquest of Muslim lands and religious site. You have Indians across SM rant and rant about Muslims, and the need to be taken serious.

I’m distracting this thread so this will be my last post on your countrymen’s behavior. You think you can play this “oh we’re harmless, so please let your guard down” charade, the reality is we will bury each and every one of you so far deep that you would need to reincarnate 50x to reach the surface in a human form.
 

