Is India’s Rise Actually Good for the West?

Short term, yes to deal with China, long term no!



Anyone who’s actually been around westerners will understand how they think. They believe they have a right to be on top and everyone else ranks below them. The rise of a stable country with a billion plus people puts incredible strain on the worlds resources. The West holds the power and controls the markets of commodity today. A rising, powerful India undermines that strategy as Indian politicians work to protect and build their country.

Having China and India both with a high percentage of the worlds population affects the west.



I can write an in-depth post here but those of us who grew up in the West and have been around westerners know and understand their mindsets and their strategy to divide and rule to ensure no nation can rival their dominance. It has served them well the last 500 years. As soon as China is neutralized, I can bet large sum of money that India will be next, and they will use Pakistan to again to bog India down, or exploit the ethnic and religious divide in india to accomplish this.



You Indians are too emotional, too much inferiority complex to deal with this unlike the Chinese or Pakistanis.



You still question why Pakistan gets all types of free goodies from the West. They don’t like us better, but understand the ROI of Pakistan to b used at a future date.



Just my honest analysis