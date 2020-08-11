Is India’s economy stalling because population growth is slowing?

For a long time, population growth and the associated increase in consumption has driven economic growth. If according to the Lancet India’s fertility growth has slowed to 2.1 (replacement levels), will India’s economic growth slow down? At which point, India’s average age will start to increase and the large population will be a burden rather then a blessing in the economic sense.Is India getting Old before it gets rich? And what lessons can Pakistan learn from India’s situation?The following video was made before the coronavirus and the 4-11% drop in Indian GDP this year, and the associated mass layoffs. What impact will that have on fertility/GDP growth prospects for India?@16:35