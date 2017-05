There are two ways to look at it. No, India isn't that far ahead of Pakistan as Indians would have you believe. Purely looking at things from per capita perspective, when they're ahead, they're ahead only by 5-10%. However, there are things that Pakistan is better in. Poverty, access to proper sanitation come to the top of my head, where Pakistan does much better.



But, the other way to look at it is that Pakistan was ahead by 40% in 1990, and it shouldn't have come to this point. But CPEC might change things quite dramatically, more so than anyone is imagining. The number of projects under construction via CPEC is truly enormous compared to what we've seen in the past.







That doesn't really have much impact on the overall conclusion from the post though.







Do you not understand the difference between per capita and absolute figures? Can you check Pakistan's, China's and India's population and then adjust the numbers per capita? I mean for goodness sakes, the OP mentioned "per capita" or a similar term almost a dozen times and that fact still didn't get through your thick head?

Click to expand...