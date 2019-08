With the recent success of inciting religious polarization between Hindus and Muslims by the Saffron terror outfits in India, take the example of Rath Yatra in Ayodya, Babri Mosque demolition and the huge incitement and provocation between Muslims and Hindus was a success...led to the fringe RSS(BJP)/VHP/Bajrang Dal in the central govt. of India...India trying to do the same here in Kashmir, spook up and incite religious sentiments of Hindus(dormant till many years), make them do the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir(IOK), govt. sponsors and privileges, create fake propaganda of Pak supported Kashmiris attacking the Yatris, move the extra troops, double benefits here...coming election strategy by the Modi's BJP...been there done that.