The recent incident of two Muslim brothers getting killed in India is just one among many instances of religious intolerance and violence in the country. Reports suggest that minorities, including Muslims and Christians, have been facing discrimination and persecution in various parts of India.



With events such as the G20 summit and the upcoming World Cup, concerns regarding safety for international visitors have been raised. It is crucial to note that safety concerns are not restricted to international visitors alone but also extend to minority communities within India.



The Indian government is major part of problem of religious intolerance