Is India really open-defecation-free? Here’s what numbers say

Within India, open defecation has been highly variable since at least 2006…The third round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) found open defecation to be practised by less than 10 per cent of the population in four states and the Union Territory of Delhi, but by more than half the population in 11 states. By 2016, when the fourth NFHS was conducted, open defecation had decreased in all states, with the largest drops seen in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana (see figure below). Open defecation at the national scale dropped 16 per cent points over the 10 years.”