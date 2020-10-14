Is India playing an unethical game?

Every country/Board prepares pitches to extract maximum advantage for it's players. The English do the same when they roll over tracks to assist their fast/seam bowlers and offer no help to the Asian spinners.



After the drubbing of the first test at Chennai where Toss played a huge factor, it's fair enough to produce rank turners where toss wouldn't decide the result of the match.



Ideally the match shouldn't get over in two days but it's okay sometimes it happens. This is the first ever match in this ground .