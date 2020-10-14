What's new

Is India playing an unethical game?

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,070
-28
819
Country
India
Location
India
We have prepared a very bad pitch which was dry and turning from day 1 in both chennai and ahmedabad...this match is going to be finished within 2 days.
Personally i feel india has stooped so low to increase their winning chances.
Recently South africa visited pakistan..england visited sri lanka...west indies visited bangladesh...those 3 sub continent countries havent prepared such dusty pitches to increase their chances of winning.
In fact both sri lanka and BD were beaten by visiting teams.
Are we as a nation a bunch of immoral and unethical bastards who can stoop to any level just to win a game?
What is ICC doing? Why is it silent ?
 
P

padamchen

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 11, 2016
11,443
-33
8,969
Country
India
Location
India
Vikki said:
We have prepared a very bad pitch which was dry and turning from day 1 in both chennai and ahmedabad...this match is going to be finished within 2 days.
Personally i feel india has stooped so low to increase their winning chances.
Recently South africa visited pakistan..england visited sri lanka...west indies visited bangladesh...those 3 sub continent countries havent prepared such dusty pitches to increase their chances of winning.
In fact both sri lanka and BD were beaten by visiting teams.
Are we as a nation a bunch of immoral and unethical bastards who can stoop to any level just to win a game?
What is ICC doing? Why is it silent ?
Click to expand...
Since its England, I am most strongly in support of this. Don't agree with you.

Sometimes you need to look a guy in the eye while you twist his gonads. So that he's under no doubt as to who is doing it to him and whether its an error or firmly meant.

Cheers, Doc
 
surya kiran

surya kiran

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 23, 2012
4,697
-3
5,256
Country
India
Location
India
Vikki said:
We have prepared a very bad pitch which was dry and turning from day 1 in both chennai and ahmedabad...this match is going to be finished within 2 days.
Personally i feel india has stooped so low to increase their winning chances.
Recently South africa visited pakistan..england visited sri lanka...west indies visited bangladesh...those 3 sub continent countries havent prepared such dusty pitches to increase their chances of winning.
In fact both sri lanka and BD were beaten by visiting teams.
Are we as a nation a bunch of immoral and unethical bastards who can stoop to any level just to win a game?
What is ICC doing? Why is it silent ?
Click to expand...
aajkal ke woke sab ke liye rothe hein. welcome to the woke club.
 
P

Parminder Singh

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2020
24
0
29
Country
India
Location
India
Every country/Board prepares pitches to extract maximum advantage for it's players. The English do the same when they roll over tracks to assist their fast/seam bowlers and offer no help to the Asian spinners.

After the drubbing of the first test at Chennai where Toss played a huge factor, it's fair enough to produce rank turners where toss wouldn't decide the result of the match.

Ideally the match shouldn't get over in two days but it's okay sometimes it happens. This is the first ever match in this ground .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bagheera
USA worse than India; Used foreign bogeyman to unite the country
Replies
4
Views
314
crigar
crigar
D
Establishment Man: The moral timidity of Sachin Tendulkar
2
Replies
16
Views
379
pothead
pothead
ashok321
Allow us to Jog Your Memory, Mr Jaitley
Replies
0
Views
272
ashok321
ashok321
B
Mamata suggests Dhaka to forget Teesta water
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
3K
Jacob Martin
Jacob Martin
Reddington
Christchurch Attack: Israel’s Master Plan To Orchestrate War Between The Muslim And Christian World
Replies
10
Views
751
Nein
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom