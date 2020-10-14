Is India playing an unethical game?

We have prepared a very bad pitch which was dry and turning from day 1 in both chennai and ahmedabad...this match is going to be finished within 2 days.
Personally i feel india has stooped so low to increase their winning chances.
Recently South africa visited pakistan..england visited sri lanka...west indies visited bangladesh...those 3 sub continent countries havent prepared such dusty pitches to increase their chances of winning.
In fact both sri lanka and BD were beaten by visiting teams.
Are we as a nation a bunch of immoral and unethical bastards who can stoop to any level just to win a game?
What is ICC doing? Why is it silent ?
