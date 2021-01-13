What's new

Is India one people?

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,181
3
3,897
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
In the past people in online forums could argue for hours and days based on nothing but personal opinions and very subjective observation of phenotypes, but with recent advances in dna tests and analysis over the last couple of years, we can now measure genetic distance between different groups of people and put an end to this debate.

There's an online tool called Vahaduo which is used very commonly by both the academic and amateur genetics enthusiasts. Publicly available dna result data can be entered into this tool to calculate genetic distance between two different ethnicities.

I have used the data available here to find the distances posted below.

Here's just one example why Indians cannot be seen as one people and no amount of argument can change hard scientific data and results.

Here is the distance between an Englishman and a Dutch, below. This means nothing by itself, but compare this number with the comparison further below, between an UP Brahmin and an average person from UP.

1616683712996.png



Distance between UP Brahmin and average UP person:

1616684088117.png




So basically an average guy in UP (India) is 6 times further away from a Brahmin living just next to him, compared to genetic distance between Englishman and Dutch.


So it's really absurd when Indians talk about Akhand Bharat including Pakistan, Tibet and Malaysia, when India itself is really not a single race but a continent containing extremely genetically diverse people!
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US, India: Stop the uncivil wars: When a nation forgets it’s one people and institutions weaken, we’re at the abyss
Replies
0
Views
199
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Patriot786b2
Pollution killed nearly 1.7m people in India in 2019
Replies
0
Views
130
Patriot786b2
Patriot786b2
peagle
India-Pakistan Nuclear War Would Leave 125 Million People Dead
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
GHALIB
GHALIB
I
By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
I
Karachi will be part of India one day,We believe in 'Akhand Bharat' : BJP
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
226
Views
7K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom