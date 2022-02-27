Is India not Taiwan next in line for a Chinese liberation

These are interesting points. A bigger threat to China is not Taiwan but India due to Indian ocean factors. I would imagine if Chinese gov/military had to prioritize the most beneficial thing for them would be to attack India and redraw the border as they see it. China simply cannot have India challenging its power in Malacca straight, South China Sea, Tibet border region, and Indian ocean. Taiwan can easily be pacified by China at any time.



When opportunities like this come by countries prioritize and they often choose options that are more of a longstanding goal and vital to their political and economic interests.







Disagree, if that were the case the whole Gwadar project wouldn't be a priority for them. There are many Chinese oil tankers that cross the Indian ocean.