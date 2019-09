Every one knows that Israel has huge clout on US, its Foreign policy, its Congress, its Hollywood, its Business etc through its Jewish diaspora. Because of this clout it's obvious that Israel has been serving its interest in Middle East n around the world. With the Advent of rising INDIAN diaspora we are being shown the

Indian clout as well in US especially vis-a-vis its policy towards Pakistan. One of the reasons behind Pak-us fragile relationship can b traced back to these warmly relationship n clout of India over US through its vibrant diaspora serving Distinguishingly in different fields.



INDIAN case is also distinguished in sense that it is mostly two way relation because of its Vibrant Economy at home n its stature vis-a-vis china while Israel seems to be more dependent on US for its economy, defense n even for its legitimacy.



In coming days, US president is expected to participate in the Gathering of INDIAN hindus society n perhaps this is the first time that we are seeing a pm of another country rallying for US president, as far as my memory reminds me that it's only Israeli jews who have organized such phenomenon before. So are we right in asking question that India is gonna b a new Israel for USA??



