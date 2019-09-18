What's new

Is India Going The Israel Way by Threatening Enemies To Take The Battle On Their Soil?

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

Aug 7, 2020
India Israel Relation.jpg

In my opinion, The master of terrorism and state terrorism India , fearful of China's military power and Pak-China alliance, has considered it safe to sit on the lap of the United States and Israel. India believes that its survival now lies in becoming a side child of the United States and Israel. Israel has a ready-made tool of proxy war against Pakistan and a more than a submissive child in the case of India.

ٰIn this regard, what policy should Pakistan adopt for its security and what type of steps should it take?

what do you think?

eurasiantimes.com

Is India Going The Israel Way by Threatening ‘Enemies’ To Take The Battle On Their Soil?

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval created a storm with his veiled threat, apparently aimed at China and Pakistan, stating that the country would not only fight from its own territory but also on foreign soil if it becomes a source of security threat. Nawaz Sharif Blames Pakistan...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
