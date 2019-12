out of question

majority

non-BJP

That's why Pakistani generals were PRAYING for a Modi victory. Imran Khan even said he wanted Modi to win....Everyone knows that Modi govt and Hindutva vs. Secularism struggle will keep india on a slow boil...In all of 2019, whenever I randomly google searched india---almostinternational media sources always talked about negative things....whether it was Feb skirmishes (where Pakistan humilitated india militarily infront of the world), or later Kashmir oppression, rape cases, rising fascism in society, and now this nationwide agitation...The images going out from india are that of rape, mass protests, killing, their military commanders being paraded by the superior enemy forces, and what have you. Even, the Week wrote a scathing article about how West misjudged Modi and how he is a backward despot instead of being the guy to take india forward etc (Google it...easily finable).Poor Hindu Bakht retards are finding how hard it is to change the status-quo in any country. CAA is a small, harmless step---yet, look at the reaction across the board. Nationwide NRC isin this environment...and this is just theMeanwhile BJP keeps losing state after state (They just lost Jharkhand today). So now, even though BJP wan a landslide victory just few months ago---of indian population lives in states withchief ministers. This create further chaos and deadlock, while the economy tanks!All of this is when Kashmir blowback hasn't even started yet...Pakistani generals are laughing at their good lucks right now. Who woulda thought just few years ago of this turn aroundPakistan stable, tourism returning, economic reforms being pushed...India...unstable, agigation the streets, people dying in protests, BJP winning nationally but losing state after state, economy tanking