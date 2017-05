India has not sent an official delegation to attend the “Belt and Road Forum” in Beijing and instead criticized China’s global initiative, warning of an”unsustainable debt burden” for countries involved.President Xi has conceived and is currently advocating what China formally calls the “One Belt, One Road” or OBOR initiative to build a new Silk Road. This route will link Asia, Africa, and Europe, and is a landmark program which will lead to the investment of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects including railways, ports and power grids.“Connectivity initiatives must follow principles of financial responsibility to avoid projects that would create unsustainable debt burden for communities,” Baglay said.The initiative is tipped to perch China on a pedestal where it will be able to expand its power profile. By contrast, India has boycotted the event despite Chinese attempts to cajole them into coming and telling them it as in harmony with Modi government’s ‘Act East Policy.’ Chinese State Daily, Global Times, has termed Indian transigence to join OBOR as regrettable but said it would not hamper ‘the trend toward cooperation in infrastructure development among its neighboring countries at all.’Read more: “We can think about renaming CPEC” China offers India Indian concerns on OBORMEA spokesman Gopal Baglay explained India’s absence from the well-attended event as India could not accept a project that compromised its sovereignty.“No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Baglay said.Ostensibly, India is concerned that CPEC passes through a region in what it calls as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir), which is an infringement of its sovereignty. This 70 years long unresolved Kashmir dispute is now becoming part of another fast-developing conflagration.The MEA spokesman, also while stressing on the need for regional connectivity criticized the sustainability of debts.“Connectivity initiatives must follow principles of financial responsibility to avoid projects that would create an unsustainable debt burden for communities,” Baglay said.The Global Times rebuked Indian expression of fears for its neighboring countries and wrote ‘It is strange that the onlooker is more anxious than the players. While India cares about its neighbors’ debt burden, the neighbors appear willing to take on more.’