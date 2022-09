Khalid Baig is the last person to listen to when it comes to Muslims in India. I debated with the guy on fb for a long time and when i asked him tough questions he called me a "Jihadi agent" and blocked me.



It does not take a genius to know what Sachar report had said.



There is a reason why Modi was banned for 10 years in UK and US after Gujrat incident.



It is no coincidence that India despite being a major ally of US has come under scrutiny for human rights violations.



Current Indian regime is oppressive towards muslims without a doubt and it is true that they are oppressive towards any rational person in India be it Hindu, Christian, Muslim or Sikh.