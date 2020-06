As we all knows india was literally begging for dialogues but after a recent failure of talks between generals .



it looks like instead of giving a fight , india is about the surrender the land to Chinese without firing a single bullet .

.

even indian defence analysts are indicating towards it .

.

media gt its order to keep quite. modi's media will most probably gt an order to mentally preparing indians for a surrender or find something in it to claim as a victory .





.



.



.



Click to expand...