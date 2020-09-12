What's new

Is India a Paper Elephant?

RiazHaq said:
This graph that shows that a huge chunk of India's massive #military spending goes to pay for soldiers salaries/pensions. India has too many soldiers and too few tanks relative to #Pakistan. No wonder The Economist calls #Modi's #India a "Paper Elephant". https://www.riazhaq.com/2019/03/modis-india-paper-elephant.html

Though India is a paper elephant or paper tiger, its not wise to under estimate a rival. India holds advantage in certain areas especially strength of numbers.
 
We spend very low just 2% on defense and in this too major portion is spent on paying salaries, pensions, maintenance etc.... this is the reason even Pakistan has advantage over us in the air..... but we are still powerful on the ground and in the sea because of numbers.....
 
#India’s #Economy Shrinks Sharply as #COVID19 Slams it. #China has come roaring back, #US , #Europe & Japan are finding their feet but

India’s economy shrank 7.5% last quarter on top 24% decline in previous quarter. #Modi #BJP #Hindutva |The New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/27/business/economy/india-economy-covid-19.html

“India was expected to really step into China’s shoes and give that additional boost to globalization that was missing,” said Priyanka Kishore, head of South Asia at Oxford Economics. “And that’s where India didn’t really play out the role it was largely expected to play, and that role seems to be diminishing more and more.”

------------------




An estimated 140 million people lost their jobs after India locked down its economy in March to stop the outbreak, while many others saw their salaries drastically reduced, the Mumbai-based Center for Monitoring Indian Economy said. As the lockdown was eased, many went back to work, but more than six million people who lost jobs haven’t found new employment.

In a June survey by the All India Manufacturers Organization, about one-third of small and medium-sized enterprises indicated that their businesses were beyond saving. The industry group said that such a “mass destruction of business” was unprecedented.

-------

Just a few years ago, India, with a population of 1.3 billion people, was one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies. It regularly clocked growth of 8 percent or more.

Global businesses began to warm to the idea of India as a potential substitute to China, both as a place to make goods and to sell them. China’s costs are rising, and its trade war with the United States has complicated doing business there. The Chinese Communist Party is increasingly intruding into business matters, and local Chinese competitors have upped their game against international brands.

But India’s economy was facing headwinds well before the pandemic. Between April and December 2019, G.D.P. grew only 4.6 percent.

-------

One of Mr. Modi’s policies, called demonetization, banned large currency notes overnight in an effort to crack down on tax avoidance and money laundering. Under another, India replaced its welter of national and state taxes with a single value-added tax, in part to cut down on corruption among tax collectors.

Mr. Modi also increasingly turned India’s industrial policy inward, which many economists say has hurt overall growth. The country has long nurtured some of the steepest trade barriers of any major economy, to help its domestic industries develop. Mr. Modi added to that in areas like electronics. His government has also tightened rules around e-commerce, to assist Indian businesses that compete with companies like Amazon and Wal-Mart.
“The slowdown,” said Ms. Kishore, “is almost homegrown.”
 
If india was/is paper tiger then now kashmir would be part of pakistan and ladakh/Assam would be part of china.

But everyone aware the status of actual situation............ However, people are free to make such threads.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
If india was/is paper tiger then now kashmir would be part of pakistan and ladakh/Assam would be part of china.

But everyone aware the status of actual situation............ However, people are free to make such threads.
Using that logic , you can also say that if India was an actual military power than GB, AJK and Aksai Chin would have been part of India. But reality is that China took a sizable chuck of land from you, killed 20 soldiers and Pakistan is still holding on to your so-called "Atutang" and you couldn't do anything to prevent it.
 
Imad.Khan said:
Using that logic , you can also say that if India was an actual military power than GB, AJK and Aksai Chin would have been part of India. But reality is that China took a sizable chuck of land from you, killed 20 soldiers and Pakistan is still holding on to your so-called "Atutang" and you couldn't do anything to prevent it.
Using that logic , you can also say that if India was an actual military power than GB, AJK and Aksai Chin would have been part of India

I never said that India is having power to take back GB and pak kashmir or Aksai chin.

China took a sizable chuck of land from you, killed 20 soldiers

The fact is that they never disclosed their causalities but everyone aware that causalities happned at chinese side.

and Pakistan is still holding on to your so-called "Atutang"

Depeneds how do you think. J & K was already under attcked when agreement done between India and J & K govt in 1947. Still india was able to force Pakistan army to go back once they even near by Kashmir.

And, finally was able to hold around 65% parts of the J & K. and, yes we lost to china in 1962 (Aksai chin)

now depends how you see the picture because glass half full or half empty.

And about Pakistan, pakistan not taken any part of India after 1947.... we were divided from British India.
 
