Is India a Paper Elephant?

Using that logic , you can also say that if India was an actual military power than GB, AJK and Aksai Chin would have been part of India. But reality is that China took a sizable chuck of land from you, killed 20 soldiers and Pakistan is still holding on to your so-called "Atutang" and you couldn't do anything to prevent it.

I never said that India is having power to take back GB and pak kashmir or Aksai chin.The fact is that they never disclosed their causalities but everyone aware that causalities happned at chinese side.Depeneds how do you think. J & K was already under attcked when agreement done between India and J & K govt in 1947. Still india was able to force Pakistan army to go back once they even near by Kashmir.And, finally was able to hold around 65% parts of the J & K. and, yes we lost to china in 1962 (Aksai chin)now depends how you see the picture because glass half full or half empty.And about Pakistan, pakistan not taken any part of India after 1947.... we were divided from British India.