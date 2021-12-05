Is Imran Khan PTI worst ever ruler in Pakistan: An era which economically killed 220m Pakistanis with financial burdens?

The Army ISI selected experiment of bringing PM Imran Khan & PTI party to power has now made them the worst ever rulers in Pakistan, who went against 220m Pakistanis betterment? Imran Khan has been the biggest blunder. Army & ISI enjoyed ruling Pakistan from the back but in reality the country has now almost defaulted economically, and made the suffering of 220 million people worst with extreme financial burdens for years to come.
- Pakistanis are literally blasting out with abuses to the current rulers with extreme financial burden they are facing every day, fake lies, wrong economic policies by current ruling elite as every little product in Pakistan is the most expensive now with daily increasing prices, making it out of common man's reach. Pakistan is now labelled as the most expensive country to live. Where are we going?
- Infact PM Imran Khan tenure has been the worst ever in the history of Pakistan since 1947. Imran Khan has literally killed the 220 million people financially with extreme Taxes, highest ever inflation trends, high food shortages, petrol monopoly and the high expensive daily life items, and the biggest ever IMF loan taken in 3 years, in the history of Pakistan which no party took before. As they say, Imran Khan is run by IMF dictates.
- Zero literally 0 money brought back from PPP, PMLN looters. Imran Khan corruption mantra has completely failed.
- Poor diplomacy resulting in IMF, FATF squeezing screws on Pakistan. PTI say its as an international conspiracy to pressure Pakistan after the defeat in Afghanistan blaming Pakistan, which is true. But the policies and tackling these pressures with good diplomacy is the hands of Army and PTI foreign ministers for a making a positve outcome in favor of Pakistan. Till now Army, ISI & PTI has failed.
- China has not been happy with intial CPEC statement of contracts to be re-negotiated. But why the Chinese do not come with all arms wide open to help Pakistan? China has trillions of dollars in reserves as well as given trillions to America, why cannot the Chinese open up fully and give meager $20 billion dollars to Pakistan to give a sustainable hand to Pakistan economy. What are Chinese doing? Why the Chinese companies are asking for loan repayment while they have not finished the projects yet? Where is CPEC projects right now? Where is the game-changer CPEC which supposed to be helping millions of Pakistanis in 2022 now?
- Total freedom given to Army and ISI who do everything from the backdrop, buy expensive weapons, salary increased, build wedding halls in contonment areas, but now the condition is 220 million everyday blame the real culprits who brought PTI and Imran Khan to power as the worst ever selection, the wrong decision by the military establishment which has financial destroyed 220million Pakistanis now.
- After NA 133 Lahore Election, which PMLN won, a total loss of Imran Khan and its PTI party,- it has exposed Army & ISI selection and political affairs meddling which is why the whole nation is blaming on them. This is what Nawaz Sharif mandate was to go against Establishment and expose it. Vote ko izat du is a slogan against Military Establishment.
- People say the only big victories or good gained was by those who brought them to power, the Military Army gained who won in Afghanistan, won war on terror in Pakistan, then its ISI chief victory flag polling in Kabul after US/NATO withdrawal, India Feb 2019 Air combat victory, other foreign policies victories and thats' it. Other than that Pakistan has been the biggest disaster ever economically, politically and socially in Pakistan.
- Law and Order, Local street Policing has been worst, street crimes rising, CCTVs camera of cities are off, all the money has been looted by Buzdar in Punjab and just vanished, Punjab now lives in debt and total destruction due to the ego of Pm Imran Khan. Lahore city has been left in the hands of no-one - zero maintenance of city. Karachi is a dirt place, look at Islamabad over crowded. Punjab has been literally destroyed which was the food basket and earning 80% of countries economic revenue.
- Green passport will be most respected in world, it will be a welfare state, prices will be cheap and affordable for every Pakistan, rule of law will govern Pakistan, but unfortunately everything has gone opposite to what was claimed by Imran Khan before elections.
- Pakistanis are saying that the worst economic loot and plunder era of PPP Zardari and Raja Pervez Ashraf between 2008 and 2013 looks much better than the current worst ever PTI rule of Pakistan.
- Media is considered the least independent in pakistan now, facing PTI and Army/ISI pressures all the time to talk about what is considered good for public consumption. Pakistani Media mouth has been shut.
- In the next 2023 coming election, 220 m Pakistanis are 100% sure, Imran Khan will be kicked out of power for good. Pakistanis are fed up with PTI ministers and Imran Khan.
- The Army, ISI brought party of Imran Khan is now considered the worst ever in the history of Pakistan.