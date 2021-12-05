Is Imran Khan PTI worst ever ruler in Pakistan: An era which economically killed 220m Pakistanis with financial burdens?

China has not been happy with intial CPEC statement of contracts to be re-negotiated. But why the Chinese do not come with all arms wide open to help Pakistan? China has trillions of dollars in reserves as well as given trillions to America, why cannot the Chinese open up fully and give meager $20 billion dollars to Pakistan to give a sustainable hand to Pakistan economy. What are Chinese doing? Why the Chinese companies are asking for loan repayment while they have not finished the projects yet? Where is CPEC projects right now? Where is the game-changer CPEC which supposed to be helping millions of Pakistanis in 2022 now?