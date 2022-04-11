What's new

Is Imran Khan making desperate moves?

W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
220
0
354
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Right off the bat, I am a strong PTI supporter so it pains me to see Kaptaan making moves which I consider desperate. Let me give three examples

1. The Speaker's decision to cancel the NCV which was overturned by the SC.
2. The initial plan to filibuster the NVC after the SC ordered it reinstated.
3. The mass resignations which let Cherry Blossom sail through.

In each of these cases, Kaptaan and his advisers should have known the PDM's response. Let us never forget that we are not fighting paindoo Nawaaz and a few village men in a tea shop. This coup is being directed from Washington with the best Pakistani, Indian, American and other strategists that USD can buy. We KNOW the rot goes deep: the media, judiciary and possibly the army leadership are complicit.

I want the Kaptaan to play this game with a cool mind, anticipating the opposition's moves ten steps ahead. It seems instead that he is stumbling from one desperate act to another.
 
Dil_Pakistan

Dil_Pakistan

FULL MEMBER
Sep 26, 2019
544
4
1,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The system is rotten to the core. Hope he just doesn't talks about early elections but presents new agenda to overhaul this system and get people rallying behind him.
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
220
0
354
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Dil_Pakistan said:
The system is rotten to the core. Hope he just doesn't talks about early elections but presents new agenda to overhaul this system and get people rallying behind him.
Click to expand...

ECP is part of the rot. They will delay elections until EVM are removed. They will allocate a couple of 'special' seats for overseas voters instead of letting them vote in their districts.

Basically, the ECM will not conduct elections until it knows PDM will 'win'.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
Clutch
PM Imran Khan Evidence will be exposed of Foreign Governments Funding Conspiracy in Writing for Regime Change against PTI Government !
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Trailer23
Trailer23
R
Najam Sethi on Desperation in PDM: Says It is "Now or Never" For PMLN
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
Kabira
Kabira
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan
Replies
5
Views
509
The Terminator
The Terminator
The Eagle
Who’s To Blame For Terrible US-Pakistani Ties: Imran Khan Or Joe Biden?
2
Replies
29
Views
837
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom