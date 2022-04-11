Is Imran Khan making desperate moves?

Right off the bat, I am a strong PTI supporter so it pains me to see Kaptaan making moves which I consider desperate. Let me give three examples



1. The Speaker's decision to cancel the NCV which was overturned by the SC.

2. The initial plan to filibuster the NVC after the SC ordered it reinstated.

3. The mass resignations which let Cherry Blossom sail through.



In each of these cases, Kaptaan and his advisers should have known the PDM's response. Let us never forget that we are not fighting paindoo Nawaaz and a few village men in a tea shop. This coup is being directed from Washington with the best Pakistani, Indian, American and other strategists that USD can buy. We KNOW the rot goes deep: the media, judiciary and possibly the army leadership are complicit.



I want the Kaptaan to play this game with a cool mind, anticipating the opposition's moves ten steps ahead. It seems instead that he is stumbling from one desperate act to another.