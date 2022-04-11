Is Imran Khan going down the Path of Mohamed Mursi?

Arsenal Caan
Jul 5, 2020
1- Nationwide protests resulting in the resigning of Husni Mubarak and establishment of Morsi's government.
2- SC against the formation of government calling it unlawful.
3- Delays the hearing of the case on the formation of new government.
4- Some workers protesting on low wages and SC takes up the matter.
5- Limited military engagements with Israel on the border.
6- Morsi firing key generals and appointing Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi as Defence Minister.
7- Protest against the US with people marching towards the US embassy.
8- Espionage charges against Morsi. Second round of protest.
9- Military takeover citing the volatile situation.
10- Espionage charges on Morsi.
11- Death during trial and Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi emerging as supreme leader.
Repalce Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi with Gen. Faiz here (hypothetical)
