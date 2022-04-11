What's new

Is Imran Khan going down the Path of Mohamed Mursi?

1- Nationwide protests resulting in the resigning of Husni Mubarak and establishment of Morsi's government.
2- SC against the formation of government calling it unlawful.
3- Delays the hearing of the case on the formation of new government.
4- Some workers protesting on low wages and SC takes up the matter.
5- Limited military engagements with Israel on the border.
6- Morsi firing key generals and appointing Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi as Defence Minister.
7- Protest against the US with people marching towards the US embassy.
8- Espionage charges against Morsi. Second round of protest.
9- Military takeover citing the volatile situation.
10- Espionage charges on Morsi.
11- Death during trial and Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi emerging as supreme leader.

Repalce Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi with Gen. Faiz here (hypothetical)
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
I don't think so. IK is taking more of an Erdo'an path...
Hopefully. But we haven't seen such level of economic prosperity as the Trurks and IK hasn't been in power for that much time as Erdogan.
Although last night's events were unprecedented but trust me Pakistani people have very short memory. There are still very much affected by inflation.
 
No. The dynamics of the country are totally different.

Plus, for Morsi (right or wrong) towards the end the protests were against him. Here the spontaneous large scale protests are for him.

Also there is a large section in the establishment that supports him. In Egypt there was no support for Morsi in their power centers.
 
Seems like the US is using a well tested and practiced regime change model.
 
You have no clues about egpytian politics(or lack of it ) and Morsi. 70% egyptian population was against Morsi’s transnational policy which disregarded national interest. Morsi has support of core brotherhood but not large scale masses.
Egypt is my second home
 
Shamsheri said:
You have no clues about egpytian politics(or lack of it ) and Morsi. 70% egyptian population was against Morsi’s transnational policy which disregarded national interest. Morsi has support of core brotherhood but not large scale masses.
Egypt is my second home
Didn't Morsi win elections? Unless they were rigged in his favour.
 

