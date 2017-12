I voted for Imran Khan in last elections, supported and campaigned for this person. I am really disappointed lately by his posturing, policy reversals and including every corrupt electable in PTI. I came across this program today and am really shocked to see that situation is this bad in KPK and how things are on ground. Pervez Khatak was speechless for majority of question. A serious question; is shehbaz sharif and ch. nisar only option left for Pakistan.