Is Imran Khan an extremist?

This branding of IK as some sort of an extremist is a subtle attack on Pakistan to move the moral compass of society towards more secularism. Khan’s views are views of your average Pakistani. They are not extremist like crazy TTP or Sipah e Sahaba, and yet at the same time Khan’s views are grounded in Islam where he looks down on richclass women drinking alcohol and partying while breaking all codes of our morality. By attacking Khan as an extremist, they want to brand traditional views of Pakistanis as “extremist” and hence forcing more liberal views as “normal” on society. F*ck that. We firmly stand behind our PM and wish him best to deliver!

Click to expand...