Is IMF playing hardball with GHQ/PDM to extract guarantee reduction on nukes and missiles activity?

Fellow Pakistani PDFers,



Last night during dinner, a thought occurred to me - is IMF purposely playing hardball with this government in order to get more leverage over Pakistan strategic weapons in order to downsize and downgrade them.



Think about it, IMF said no to a bailout (which is understandable), but then Dar lashed out against the IMF and specifically bringing up missiles and nukes (per the other thread).



We have a saying in the US, where there is smoke, there is fire.



For a thoroughly corrupt mafia state like Pakistan, where key decision makers park their earnings in foreign accounts and most have dual citizenships, I don’t think it’s out of the question that these crooks will sell whatever assets they can to get their hands on fresh currency to then steal.



Although things are bad for the common man, a part of me thinks this is an artificially created economic turmoil to get money from the IMF so it can be siphoned off like before.



I understand some people hesitant to discuss the nukes and or don’t like the facts that OSPs are giving their inputs, but this is important to me as I still have investments in Pakistan and those weapons serve as a strategic deterrent to many enemies.



What do you guys think?