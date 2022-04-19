Is IMF biased against BD?

Well here is the latest April 2022 database that shows BD and India pretty much neck and neck in GDP growth rates over the next 5 years.BD was at near 8% GDP growth between 2015-2019 while India was closer to 6%. I would expect these kinds of numbers for both countries between 2022-2027.Remember over the last 15-20 years IMF has overestimated Indian GDP growth by 0.5-1% a year and BD underestimated by the same amount.