What's new

Is IMF biased against BD?

U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,526
7
22,985
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Well here is the latest April 2022 database that shows BD and India pretty much neck and neck in GDP growth rates over the next 5 years.

BD was at near 8% GDP growth between 2015-2019 while India was closer to 6%. I would expect these kinds of numbers for both countries between 2022-2027.

Remember over the last 15-20 years IMF has overestimated Indian GDP growth by 0.5-1% a year and BD underestimated by the same amount.


www.imf.org

Report for Selected Countries and Subjects

www.imf.org



Screenshot 2022-04-19 at 16.46.25.png
 
Last edited:
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,222
-32
2,225
Country
India
Location
India
UKBengali said:
Well here is the latest April 2022 database that shows BD and India pretty much neck and neck in GDP growth rates over the next 5 years.

BD was at near 8% GDP growth between 2015-2019 while India was closer to 6%. I would expect these kinds of numbers for both countries between 2022-2027.

Remember over the last 15-20 years IMF has overestimated Indi GDP growth by 0.5-1% a year and BD underestimated by the same amount.


www.imf.org

Report for Selected Countries and Subjects

www.imf.org



View attachment 835842
Click to expand...

Yes.

IMF is biased infavor of India and working against Bangladesh.

Modi is a lackey of the US, IMF and World bank while BD is a strong ally of China.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,526
7
22,985
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
SuvarnaTeja said:
Yes.

IMF is biased infavor of India and working against Bangladesh.

Modi is a lackey of the US, IMF and World bank while BD is a strong ally of China.
Click to expand...



Dude look at the projections for both BD and India over the last 20 years and then come back.

IMF has a lot of Indian economists and it seems like that is clouding it's reports.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,222
-32
2,225
Country
India
Location
India
UKBengali said:
Dude look at the projectsions for both BD and India over the last 20 years and then come back.

IMF has a lot of Indian economists and it seems like that is clouding it's reports.
Click to expand...

I couldn't agree more.

These Indians in IMF are down playing BD's growth story because BD's PM SHW is a strong ally of China and BD is part of Chinese OBOR project.

US, IMF and World bank are sulking looking at the growth of China and Bangladesh.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,526
7
22,985
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
SuvarnaTeja said:
I couldn't agree more.

These Indians in IMF are down playing BD's growth story because BD's PM SHW is a strong ally of China and BD is part of Chinese OBOR project.

US, IMF and World bank are sulking looking at the growth of China and Bangladesh.
Click to expand...


Stop being pedantic and try to come up with a reason why IMF overestimates Indian GDP growth rate and underestimates BD over the last 20 years.

This is fact that can be verified now by raw hard data.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

U
BD forecast to be fastest growing large developing economy by IMF till 2026
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
Akatosh
IMF: India now has a $3 trillion GDP (nominal)
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
lonelyman
lonelyman
Indos
Indonesia Has Been Punching Below Its Weight (Bloomberg)
Replies
0
Views
137
Indos
Indos
Norwegian
IMF revises up Pakistan’s real GDP growth rate to 3.9%
Replies
8
Views
713
Patriot forever
P
B
Bangladesh overtakes India in per capita GDP: IMF
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
242
Views
12K
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom