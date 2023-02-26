What's new

Is Greece the most backward country in the world?

Is Greece the most backward country in the world?

  • yes

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • no

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I'm Greek

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
R

renhai

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2022
587
-34
480
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
We all know. In the modern world, many countries have completed industrialization. Although the degree of industrialization is different.

But one country is very strange. It is in Europe. But it has almost no modern industry. It is Great Greece.

Although Greek members as @Foinikas. he acted as if Great Greece wanted to "lead the new world order".

We recognize that Great Greece has the right to lead the world. But we doubt that Great Greece has the ability to lead the world?

You must know. Great Greece can't even make tractors! From this point of view. Great Greece lags behind most countries!
 
R

renhai

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2022
587
-34
480
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
@Foinikas Great Greece must lead the whole world! But before that. First learn to make cars, like Poland.

Polish firm Izera secure Geely tech backing | Auto Express

Izera will use Geely’s architecture for its electric cars
www.autoexpress.co.uk www.autoexpress.co.uk

bne.eu

Poland to build its Izera EV using Chinese modular platform

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, China’s leading privately-owned automotive technology group, has signed an agreement to become a technology partner ...
bne.eu bne.eu


Can you imagine the great Greece making cars?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Foinikas
Stop the salesman's lies and propaganda
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
150
Views
5K
Dalit
Dalit
H
Moscow warns Greece over ‘anti-Russian actions’
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
hyperman
H
Oublious
Greece, Albania fail to agree on maritime border issue in Prague
2
Replies
25
Views
817
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
beijingwalker
Eurozone at risk by BANKRUPT nations - Greece debt soars again with £303bn owed
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Akritas
Akritas
dBSPL
Greece is no longer a safe place for Russian citizens
Replies
10
Views
574
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom