Is Google trolling China through Google Translate?

Jan 5, 2015
When I use Google Translate from English to Spanish, it often translates "China" as "Porcelana" (Spanish word for "Porcelain") in contexts that nothing to do with porcelains :lol:, even in countries list.

What the hell? Can be really a mistake or a way of make fun of Google towards China?

You can see a example in this screenshot of BBC website, below "Related topics" / "Temas relacionados"

Is so common the word "china" to say "porcelain" in English language?

No. Porcelain crockery is also called "China" crockery (in this part of the world, it seems).
So, someone from here must have added that translation.

And it's silly to rely on google translate to understand context, in the first place
 
villageidiot said:
No. Porcelain crockery is also called "China" crockery (in this part of the world, it seems).
So, someone from here must have added that translation.

And it's silly to rely on google translate to understand context, in the first place
Silly is the algorythm that has a list of countries and it translates as Porcelain (China next to Russia, in this example, and next to Xi Jinping :lol:).

But I think it's not a mistake, it seems very clear a derision.

Google is forbidden is China.
 

