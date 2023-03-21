Is Google trolling China through Google Translate?

When I use Google Translate from English to Spanish, it often translates "China" as "Porcelana" (Spanish word for "Porcelain") in contexts that nothing to do with porcelains , even in countries list.
What the hell? Can be really a mistake or a way of make fun of Google towards China?
You can see a example in this screenshot of BBC website, below "Related topics" / "Temas relacionados"
Is so common the word "china" to say "porcelain" in English language?
