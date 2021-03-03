Is Gold price expected to go down?

Gold price / trading / selling to local customers needs to be regulated just like USD.



After USD and Construction Industry, Gold is the 3rd best option to park BLACK / UNTAXED money.



Buying / Selling of GOLD should ONLY be done through BIO METRIC VERIFICATION which is linked to NADRA and FBR database. Only those in Active Tax Payer List should be allowed to buy / sell Gold.



House Wives buying gold should be BANNED completely unless they are working and are on Active Tax Payer List.



Too much speculation and SATTA / BETTING on Gold price by local players is pushing Gold price higher and higher. 150 000 is inevitable.



90 % of GOLD is manufactured / recycled locally, then why link it to the USD and International market ?

Just another way of lynching money from the common man.



FATF is a blessing in disguise to bring the untaxed economy / black money on paper / online.

Those bureaucrats / politicians / others playing delaying tactics to implement the FATF clauses, are hurting the common man for PERSONAL GAINS and should be SEVERELY PUNISHED.