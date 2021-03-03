Is Gold price expected to go down?

Arsenal Caan
Hello guys.
As you might have noticed that gold price has constantly increased during this month in Pakistan although it has mostly been stable in international market. Experts say this is due to the increase in USD.
After yesterday's annoucement that KSA will provide 4B USD to Pakistan, is the dollar and gold expected to go down?
I need to buy gold for a marriage ceremony and the current price of 132,000/- PKR per tola is too high. Should I wait for the price to go down. I have time till mid-Dec.
Any suggestions? Thanks
