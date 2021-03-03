What's new

Is Gold price expected to go down?

Hello guys.
As you might have noticed that gold price has constantly increased during this month in Pakistan although it has mostly been stable in international market. Experts say this is due to the increase in USD.

After yesterday's annoucement that KSA will provide 4B USD to Pakistan, is the dollar and gold expected to go down?

I need to buy gold for a marriage ceremony and the current price of 132,000/- PKR per tola is too high. Should I wait for the price to go down. I have time till mid-Dec.

Any suggestions? Thanks
 
USD & Gold prices are interlinked for Pakistanis. I don't think USD and Gold is getting any cheaprin in a meaningful way till May 2022 when our export would start to pick up.

If cured oil prices go down to $65 per barrel then that my soften the USD price a little.

This $4 billion from SA is probably only help to negotiate better terms with IMF or Pakistan may elect not to negotiated with IMF at all.
 
So basically you think the gold price will only increase? ☹
 
Government claims that they are trying to decrease the volume of imports. If these measures are successful, then Gold & USD prices may not increase much. but it is a big IF.
 
Gold price / trading / selling to local customers needs to be regulated just like USD.

After USD and Construction Industry, Gold is the 3rd best option to park BLACK / UNTAXED money.

Buying / Selling of GOLD should ONLY be done through BIO METRIC VERIFICATION which is linked to NADRA and FBR database. Only those in Active Tax Payer List should be allowed to buy / sell Gold.

House Wives buying gold should be BANNED completely unless they are working and are on Active Tax Payer List.

Too much speculation and SATTA / BETTING on Gold price by local players is pushing Gold price higher and higher. 150 000 is inevitable.

90 % of GOLD is manufactured / recycled locally, then why link it to the USD and International market ?
Just another way of lynching money from the common man.

FATF is a blessing in disguise to bring the untaxed economy / black money on paper / online.
Those bureaucrats / politicians / others playing delaying tactics to implement the FATF clauses, are hurting the common man for PERSONAL GAINS and should be SEVERELY PUNISHED.
 
