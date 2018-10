Written by: Slav Defence

وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَا مِن رَّسُولٍ إِلاَّ بِلِسَانِ قَوْمِهِ لِيُبَيِّنَ لَهُمْ فَيُضِلُّ اللّهُ مَن يَشَاء وَيَهْدِي مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ .



“We never sent any messenger except in the language of his people, to make things clear for them, and henceforth Allah lets astray who prefers to stray and admits into His guidance who prefers the guidance.”(Abraham 14:4)



By their fruits you will know them. Do you gather grapes from thorns, or figs from thistles?

A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit.

إِنَّ فِي هَذَا لَبَلَاغًا لِّقَوْمٍ عَابِدِينَ - وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِّلْعَالَمِينَ





"Indeed, in this [Quran] is notification for a worshiping people. And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds." (Quran: 21:106-107 ​

وَلَوْ تَقَوَّلَ عَلَيْنَا بَعْضَ الْأَقَاوِيلِ . لَأَخَذْنَا مِنْهُ بِالْيَمِينِ . ثُمَّ لَقَطَعْنَا مِنْهُ الْوَتِينَ . فَمَا مِنكُم مِّنْ أَحَدٍ عَنْهُ حَاجِزِينَ



“And if Muhammad had made up some [false] sayings regarding Us, We would have seized him strongly; then We would have cut from him the artery. And there is no one of you who could withhold [Us] from him.” (Al-Haqqah/The Reality 69:44–47)

Science is the dimension that helps mankind to have better understanding for how universe works.It helps to understand when and how nature works: when it obeys and when it violates the obeyed laws.If you are little smarter at science then you will clearly understand that there is no concept of obeying or violation; in fact they are just different mechanisms adopted to maintain stability and harmony.



Science can be a great tool for us to understand the majesty and glory of God through his signs (natural systems).However, how unfortunate of us that we have proposed mosques, churches, synagogues and temples for God and separated this marvelous piece of art, engineering, mathematics, evolution and biology because we are afraid that our corrupted versions and foolish imaginations will be mocked by his very signs.We are brainwashed to follow pagan concepts or false ideologies and when clear signs are shown to us we neglect; then we propose holy places for God and try to find or propose probably new God for this universe? If you imagine God as a man like you or titan like grotesque monster then it is not going to work.Nay! you are just imagining and comparing your very own imaginations with another imagination and that too based on nothing but assumptions.

Why have me made such distinction? Is this because we are afraid of evolution or fixed figures that God has stated according to His status and because we are afradi that such figure will not match from our estimated scientific value?

The word God is very heavy and whatever is being claimed should be reconsidered again.Instead of telling God what to do, compare your idol with the true model of space time and ask yourself: "Is my idol really worth it!"



Stop blaming God, you are here for test of recognition and obedience.If you are unable to do so then do not blame him.



Stephen Hawking was himself a man who struggled alot.The way he fought with his disability and came up with amazing concepts makes him unique on this stage.As a muslim I truly respect his intention but he was also not the jack of all trades.



Last but not least: Atheism is not the result of enlightenment but hopelessness.The fact is that you and I are trapped in four or several dimensional ever expanding universe; yet we are bounded to three and are unable to prove or disprove anything.



So, either you study all the faiths and decide yourself or choose whatever path is there and remember if the doomsday news will turn out to be true then nothing would be worse than becoming a fuel of scorching heat and blazing fire then eternal death and no response.Technically and after seeing all I signs I expect God to bring forth what he revealed through messengers and prophets.The signs through science has increased my faith and I expect more from him.



