Cool it down PTI people, it is your dear leader's fault that #Naanibots can now attack Gen. Faiz directly. He has very much ensured that Gen. Faiz would not be able to make chief due to this political brawl. Everyone understands that Imran's logic of retaining Faiz Hameed is laughable.Is ISI not good enough to tackle the challenges facing this country w/o him as DG?? The truth is it was Bushra Bibi's advice to do so, hence IK has to make up such cock and bull excuses.