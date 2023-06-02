Is General Asim Munir ready? Some people do not understand the seriousness of the matter. They feel that the May 9 incident is ...

Do you remember the innocent-faced young captain Asfandiar Bukhari who was martyred in Badh Bir in 2015? He was from Attak. There was a square named after him with plaques bearing his name. Maybe there was a memorial too. On May 9, miscreants first blackened the name of Captain Isfandiar Shaheed and then broke the boards and threw them on the road.For the father of Captain Asfandyar Shaheed, this was a bigger event than the martyrdom of his son. On the martyrdom of his son, he may have said Alhamdulillah that the parents of those who sacrificed themselves for the country have found it like this. But the blackened on his son’s name and broken boards of his name tore the heart of this father. Captain Asfandiar’s father posted pictures of these boards on Facebook and wrote” My son you martyred and we were left alive to bear this humiliation.”Captain Asfandiar Bukhari’s course mates and unit mates were added on Facebook with his father. Thus, in moments, this post went from juniors to the very top i.e., General Asim Munir. And the whole army went through a great shock. For General Asim Munir and the entire chain of command below him, this incident and the post of Shaheed’s father have made it a testing hour to see eye to eye with their young junior officers. And that’s the same question since May 9 in the eyes of these young officers who are still fighting terrorists from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A very simple but shocking question,“Sir! If I sacrificed myself for this country, will this nation treat me in the same way? And no one will be there to take notice?”I mentioned Captain Asfandiar Bukhari in detail because of his youth.Otherwise, this is all about Captain Colonel Sher Khan too. PTI has reached such a level that it did not even think that Captain Colonel Sher Khan was that young lion to whom even the rival Indian Brigadier could not help but pay homage to him. And Nishan Haider was also given to Captain Colonel Sher Khan on the suggestion of the same Indian Brigadier. As if his bravery was witnessed by the enemy. He fought for four days on an empty stomach till the last bullet. So, the above question in the eyes of the young officers of the army is also regarding Captain Colonel Sher Khan. whose statue was desecrated.So now General Asim Munir, the entire command of the Pakistan Army, the government of the time and the Pakistani nation have to answer this question. We have to prove whether we can protect the honor of those who sacrificed for us or not. If we cannot protect this honor, then why should these children be sacrificed for us? They should curse us. And if we can protect the honor of these innocent martyrs, then we have to stop this nonsense that “banning a political party will not be a valid act” PTI is not a political party after May 9. If the Army wants to forgive those who attacked the Corps Commander’s House and GHQ, it should. We will accept this decision. But we want those guilty of insulting the martyrs on the gallows in any case.To give them any punishment other than death would show that we cannot protect the honor of our martyrs. And the execution of the sentence should not be done behind the high walls of the prison, but every criminal should be hanged at the exact place and Imran Khan should be kept present at the place where he committed the crime. The memorial of every martyr should be rebuilt and the pictures of the hanged criminals of this martyr should be painted on the big size billboards in front of this memorial to serve as a lesson for the “Niazis” of future.There is one more thing that General Asim Munir must understand. And that this extremist group did not come into being just by training Imran Khan. If Imran Khan had the ability to prepare his force, why would he have been running around helpless from 1995 to 2010? The real originators of this ‘Fitna’ are those who had the foundations of their training in Kakul. The same Kakul, whose graduate is not General Asim Munir, so he is different from its predecessors. Imran Khan was completely unable to prepare this ‘Fitnah’ until he got the help of those trained in Kakul. So, everyone involved in May 9 incidents should be given an exemplary punishment.The culprits of Capt. Asfandiar Bukhari and Capt. Col. Sher Khan are not only civilians. General Bajwa and General Faiz Hameed were equal participants in this incident. It was their thought and training that manifested itself in full force on May 9. If you don’t include “Bawardi Yothis” as criminals, it will mean that even after such a big incident, you have not come to national thinking. You still believe in the distinction between Bloody Civilians and the Holy Army. We have to deal with our criminals as a nation. We are ready, the only question is whether General Syed Asim Munir is also ready?