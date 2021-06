Areesh said: The question is simple



Afghan taliban in Afghanistan



BLA in Balochistan



Both are raping their opponents



We Pakistanis love to mock ANA



So before we mock Afghan National Army next shouldn't we try to put our own house in order? Click to expand...

FC Balochistan is not useless, but the situation is different there which they trained for . Balochistan is BLA terrorists safe heaven and they are expert of gorilla warfare. Pak army should take the charge and eliminate those scums