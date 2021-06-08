Is Fawad Khan joining Disney's much-anticipated Ms Marvel series?

Baby Leone
Fawad is listed as part of the series cast on IMDB as a character named "Hasan".
Actor Fawad Khan has come a long way since Jutt and Bond in the early 2000s. Not only did he front one of Pakistan's most groundbreaking musical ensembles, Entity Paradigm, he went on to become a bonafide "hero" through his TV serials like Humsafar and Dastaan and then took on Bollywood with successful projects.
Now, it appears he's set to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as part of the much-anticipated upcoming show Ms Marvel.
Senior journalist Haroon Rashid of BBC Asian Network dropped the bomb on Twitter. "Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel, the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character."
How does Rashid know? "He's listed on the show's official IMDB page." And lo and behold, when we checked, our own Fawad is very much listed as part of the cast as a character named "Hasan".
Since Fawad's team hasn't gotten back to Images about his role and Marvel is also keeping mum, we'll just have to make do with what we know so far — including IMDB listing Fawad's trademark as "his hand on his chest"!
We know that Fawad, if confirmed, could be starring alongside acclaimed performer Nimra Bucha who is part of the cast of the show.
We know that Marvel's first Pakistani Muslim woman superhero will be played by Iman Vellani. She will take on the role of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey, who with her inhuman ability to extend her limbs, alter her appearance, and shift her shape and size, works tirelessly to make the world a better place.
Another talented Pakistani working on the project is filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who will join Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in directing the Disney+'s Ms Marvel series.
Rashid in his tweet also mentioned Bollywood's Farhan Akhtar joining the cast but while reports have been making rounds for a while, he isn't listed as yet on the IMDB page. And has neither confirmed or denied being part of Ms Marvel.
The series is set to debut late 2021.
Is Fawad Khan joining Disney's much-anticipated Ms Marvel series?
