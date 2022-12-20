What's new

Is Fauzia Kasuri going to join PPP?????

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Is Fauzia Kasuri going to join PPP?????
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605140063989407744
Kasuri abandoned her US nationality to serve PTI which came out as the third largest party in the May 11 elections. But the party did not manage to take that many seats in the Punjab province, traditionally a stronghold of Nawaz Sharif and his PML-N. As many central leaders of PTI hail from Punjab, differences surfaced over reserved seats’ nominations which were very limited in number. PTI had to name only two female MNAs from Punjab and the party chose Mazari and Ayla Malik, leaving Kasuri and few other women leaders out in the cold.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605141774485397511

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605102086173204481
 

