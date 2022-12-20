Is Fauzia Kasuri going to join PPP?????

Kasuri abandoned her US nationality to serve PTI which came out as the third largest party in the May 11 elections. But the party did not manage to take that many seats in the Punjab province, traditionally a stronghold of Nawaz Sharif and his PML-N. As many central leaders of PTI hail from Punjab, differences surfaced over reserved seats’ nominations which were very limited in number. PTI had to name only two female MNAs from Punjab and the party chose Mazari and, leaving Kasuri and few other women leaders out in the cold.