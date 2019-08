The division is in fact a mini-army, a Divisional Commander should only be promoted to 3-star rank if he is judged to be able to lead the whole army. Therefore all 3-Star Generals are competent for the COAS position.



A new commander brings in new ideas. I am against giving extensions because it also deprives other contenders who may be as good. For example, Raheel Sharif was indeed a good & competent COAS, is Qamar Bajwa not as competent, how do we know that the next one won't be as good or even better?



However, it is a prerogative of the President and since the deed is already done, I congratulate Gen Bajwa and wish him success.

