Is "Ever Given" Container Ship's Indian Crew At Fault For Blocking the Suez Canal?
News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com
Ever Given container ship that ran aground and blocked all shipping traffic through the Suez Canal, the busiest waterway in the world, has just been re-floated. The mega cargo ship's captain and the entire crew are Indian, the owners and shipbuilders are Japanese, the operator is German, the insurance company is British, the charterer is Taiwanese and the cargo is Chinese, according to media reports. The ship was reported blown aground by strong winds.
This is a major incident that will undoubtedly be investigated to prevent its recurrence. Early reports, however, indicate that there were significant errors made by the crew which might have contributed to the problem. Moments before the ship ran aground, the Ever Given was apparently traveling faster than a speed limit set by the Suez Canal Authority, Bloomberg reported. The ship's last recorded speed was 13.5 knots, logged 12 minutes before it grounded, according to Bloomberg, which cited its own data. The maximum allowed speed through the canal was between 7.6 knots and 8.6 knots, the report said. The Japan Times also reported the ship was traveling 13.5 knots, adding that two canal pilots were onboard when the ship hit land.
A Wall Street Journal report said that this is not the first time Ever Given has had problems at sea. On Feb. 9, 2019, the container ship ran into the 75-foot Finkenwerder, a pleasure ferry that was moored alongside a pontoon along the Elbe River in a suburb of Hamburg, Germany. It couldn't be learned if the current Indian captain of the ship was its captain when it hit the ferry.
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Indian-American COVID19 Researchers Face Fraud Charges
Indian-American Operator Charged With Fraud By US Federal Prosecutors
India and Pakistan Among Top Sources of Foreign Medical Professionals
Howdy Modi Rally Exposes Indian-Americans to Hypocrisy Charges
Silicon Valley India-American Congressman Rejects Hindutva, Joins Pakistan Caucus
H1-B Visa Abuse By Indian-American Body Shops
Silicon Valley Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna Defeats Pro-Modi Candidate
Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel
PakAlumni Social Network
Is "Ever Given" Container Ship's Indian Crew At Fault For Blocking the Suez Canal?
News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com