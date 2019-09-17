Is Europe Spring on the horizon After Arab Spring?

MJunaid909
The recent clashes in Belarus after the election commission declared Lukashenko winner for the record sixth term. Post-election saw a series of protests against the President, and many European countries also called their ambassadors back. A few years back; Europe saw Brexit, the rise of populism, and probably the independence of Scotland is also on the cards in the coming few years with first minister demand for Referendum Rejected several times by the British Prime Minister.
Is Europe Spring on the horizon?
The rise of populism and post Brexit paints a gloomy picture for European Union in the coming years, once considered as great achievement post-second world war.
