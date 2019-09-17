What's new

Is Europe Spring on the horizon After Arab Spring?

The recent clashes in Belarus after the election commission declared Lukashenko winner for the record sixth term. Post-election saw a series of protests against the President, and many European countries also called their ambassadors back. A few years back; Europe saw Brexit, the rise of populism, and probably the independence of Scotland is also on the cards in the coming few years with first minister demand for Referendum Rejected several times by the British Prime Minister.

induswatch.com

Is Europe Spring on the horizon? - Indus Watch

The rise of populism and post Brexit paints a gloomy picture for European Union in the coming years, once considered as great achievement post-second world war.
induswatch.com induswatch.com
 
one thing's for sure - this century will witness another great white european war just like the centuries before
it is inevitable - so a euro spring may yield a euro winter where we witness this event
 
